Carlos Sainz Celebrates Williams' Historic F1 Podium Finish in Azerbaijan

Carlos Sainz, a four-time race winner with Ferrari, lauded Williams' first podium finish in Formula One since 2021 as a significant career highlight after securing third place in Azerbaijan on Sunday. This podium marks Sainz's first since departing Ferrari and Williams' first full-distance Grand Prix podium since Lance Stroll's third-place finish in Azerbaijan in 2017.

George Russell had secured a second-place finish for Williams in Belgium in 2021, albeit in a shortened race due to heavy rain where only half-points were awarded. The dry conditions and genuine pace at Baku emphasized Williams' deserving placement this time around.

Expressing immense joy, Sainz noted the race as even more rewarding than his first-ever podium, highlighting the team's hard work throughout the year. Williams now boasts 101 points, outperforming their combined score from the previous seven seasons. Sainz sees this achievement as a validation of his decision to join Williams after leaving Ferrari.