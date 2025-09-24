Left Menu

Tougher Criteria Announced for 2026 Asian Games Athlete Selection

The Sports Ministry has unveiled stringent selection criteria for the 2026 Asian Games, focusing on continental rankings. Only athletes with a real chance of winning medals will be considered. The criteria also apply to various other games, ensuring participation focused on excellence. Past performances of 12 months remain crucial for selections.

Tougher Criteria Announced for 2026 Asian Games Athlete Selection
The Sports Ministry has set a rigorous benchmark for athlete selection for the 2026 Asian Games, emphasizing that only those with a 'real chance of winning medals' will be eligible. The newly imposed criteria aim to streamline athlete selection by considering only top-ranked performers at the Asian level.

The policy outlines that athletes or teams must be among the top-six in individual events and top-eight in team sports to receive nominations from national federations. Additionally, the ministry will not cover additional coaches or support staff, even if they incur no extra government costs.

This stringent selection procedure extends to forthcoming events such as the Commonwealth Games, Para Asian Games, and Youth Olympics, applying past performances as a decisive criterion. Notably, the guidelines exclude the Olympic Games, where participation is governed by international federations' standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

