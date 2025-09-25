Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up
England's skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a hundred, leading her team to a 153-run victory over India in a Women's World Cup warm-up match. England set a massive target of 340 with Sciver-Brunt's 120 in 104 balls. India managed only 187 in response. Key players struggled, and Arundhati Reddy was injured.
In an impressive show of leadership, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered a commanding performance against India, securing a 153-run win in their World Cup warm-up match.
Sciver-Brunt's inning of 120 runs from 104 balls significantly contributed to England's total of 340/9, supported by Emma Lamb's 84 off 60 balls. India's response fell short as they were bowled out for 187.
Injuries affected India's lineup, with Arundhati Reddy sustaining a leg injury during a fielding attempt. England bowlers Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone contributed to restricting India's batting effort.
