Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up

In an impressive show of leadership, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered a commanding performance against India, securing a 153-run win in their World Cup warm-up match.

Sciver-Brunt's inning of 120 runs from 104 balls significantly contributed to England's total of 340/9, supported by Emma Lamb's 84 off 60 balls. India's response fell short as they were bowled out for 187.

Injuries affected India's lineup, with Arundhati Reddy sustaining a leg injury during a fielding attempt. England bowlers Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone contributed to restricting India's batting effort.