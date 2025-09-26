Barcelona Battles Back: Overcoming Goalkeeper's Gaffe to Secure Victory

Barcelona showcased resilience by overcoming a major blunder from goalkeeper Joan García, securing a 3-1 victory against Oviedo, a newly promoted team in the Spanish league. García's slip allowed Oviedo to score first with a remarkable long-distance goal by Alberto Reina.

Despite trailing briefly, Barcelona regained composure in the second half. Goals from Eric García, Robert Lewandowski, and Ronald Araujo propelled the Catalan giants to their fifth win in six matches. This victory places them just two points shy of league leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick downplayed García's error, emphasizing the team's ability to rally and win. Lewandowski's leadership and scoring touch proved crucial, especially after coming off the bench to make a significant impact alongside Araujo's decisive header.