Chelsea Crumbles as Brighton Shines After Red Card Drama
Chelsea fell to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League. Trevoh Chalobah's red card shifted the momentum, as Brighton's Danny Welbeck and Maxim De Cuyper secured the win. Enzo Fernandez had initially put Chelsea ahead, but Brighton capitalized late in the game to clinch victory.
Chelsea, already one player down, succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
The turning point came when defender Trevoh Chalobah was red-carded early in the second half.
Brighton capitalized late, with Danny Welbeck scoring twice and Maxim De Cuyper also finding the net.
