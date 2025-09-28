Left Menu

Marc Marquez: The Comeback King of MotoGP

Marc Marquez secured his seventh MotoGP championship in Japan, his first since 2019, after overcoming numerous injuries and surgeries. With five races to spare, Marquez achieved an unassailable lead over his brother Alex. The emotional victory followed a challenging six-year journey filled with perseverance.

Marc Marquez of Ducati captured his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking a triumphant return to the top after a challenging six-year hiatus. Marquez's emotional victory comes as his first title since 2019, having endured over 100 crashes and multiple surgeries during this period.

On Sunday, Marquez needed to extend his lead over younger brother Alex Marquez by at least three points, succeeding by finishing second in the race behind teammate Francesco Bagnaia. Alex, representing Gresini Racing, came in sixth, while Honda's Joan Mir secured third place.

After crossing the finish line, Marquez was visibly emotional, celebrating his achievement with tears and a scream as he reflected on his hard-fought journey back to the pinnacle of MotoGP. A heartfelt moment unfolded with his brother Alex, who warmly congratulated him with an embrace.

