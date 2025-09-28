Marc Marquez: The Comeback King of MotoGP

Marc Marquez of Ducati captured his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking a triumphant return to the top after a challenging six-year hiatus. Marquez's emotional victory comes as his first title since 2019, having endured over 100 crashes and multiple surgeries during this period.

On Sunday, Marquez needed to extend his lead over younger brother Alex Marquez by at least three points, succeeding by finishing second in the race behind teammate Francesco Bagnaia. Alex, representing Gresini Racing, came in sixth, while Honda's Joan Mir secured third place.

After crossing the finish line, Marquez was visibly emotional, celebrating his achievement with tears and a scream as he reflected on his hard-fought journey back to the pinnacle of MotoGP. A heartfelt moment unfolded with his brother Alex, who warmly congratulated him with an embrace.

(With inputs from agencies.)