Anushka Thokur Continues Golden Streak at ISSF Junior World Cup
Anushka Thokur captured her second gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup in women's 50m rifle 3-positions event. This victory comes as India boosts its medal tally to 13. While the competition this year has fewer athletes, the performances of Thokur and Adriyan Karmakar remain noteworthy.
Anushka Thokur, an aspiring shooter, has clinched her second gold medal in as many days at the ISSF Junior World Cup.
Competing in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions, Anushka added to her impressive record, while India's total medal tally now stands at 13, including four golds.
Adriyan Karmakar also shone, earning a silver in the men's event as India keeps pace in the championship amidst competition from Individual Neutral Athletes and Italy.
