Vikas's Herculean Effort Falls Short at Para World Championships

Vikas's determined effort at the Para World Athletics Championships in Delhi saw him reach sixth place in the men's T47 Long Jump final. Despite strong jumps, he couldn't secure a medal. Other Indian athletes also fell short on the second day, making it a challenging event for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:25 IST
Vikas's Herculean Effort Falls Short at Para World Championships
Vikas. (Photo/PCI) . Image Credit: ANI
Vikas pushed himself to the limit to hoist the Indian Tricolour at the Para World Athletics Championships' medal ceremony. Despite his perseverance in the men's T47 Long Jump final, finishing sixth, he couldn't achieve his medal dream, according to the Paralympic Committee of India.

The 23-year-old executed a commendable 6.69m jump on his third attempt, elevating him to sixth. His compatriot, Ajay Singh, managed a season-best 6.31m, securing 10th place. Vikas endeavored to surpass seven meters, marking a personal milestone, with subsequent jumps of 6.84m, 6.88m, and 6.96m, yet remained in sixth place due to countback rules.

While hopes dwindled on Sunday after a promising start with India's early medals, only Vikas stayed competitive until late. In other events, Indian athletes were unable to secure podium finishes. Notably, Praveen Kumar and Hem Chandra placed ninth and tenth in Javelin Throw F57, while the T37 100m event saw a new championship record, setting a challenging scene for Indian contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

