Rory McIlroy Calls Out Hostile New York Crowds at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy, who played a crucial role in helping Europe win the Ryder Cup, did not hold back his criticism of the New York crowd's behavior, labeling it "unacceptable and abusive." Throughout his five matches at Bethpage Black, McIlroy encountered insults targeting his personal life and past golf failures, with hecklers even throwing beer at his wife.

Despite these distractions, McIlroy excelled, going 3-1-1 to help secure a 15-13 victory over the United States. His blunt remarks reflect Europe's expectations of passionate fans, yet not of such unruly behavior. The 36-year-old emphasized golf's ability to unite and teach respect, lamenting the minority of fans who overshadowed true golf enthusiasts.

With Europe's victory sealed, McIlroy reminded that golf should maintain high standards, hoping future events, like the next Ryder Cup in Ireland, would uphold sportsmanship and offer fair support to all players. McIlroy, who recently won the Masters, looks forward to a supportive home crowd in 2027.