Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Calls Out Hostile New York Crowds at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy criticized the New York crowds for abusive behavior during the Ryder Cup, citing insults aimed at him and his wife. Despite the hostility, McIlroy played a pivotal role in Europe's 15-13 victory over the U.S. and stressed that golf should uphold higher standards of respect and etiquette.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 29-09-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:22 IST
Rory McIlroy Calls Out Hostile New York Crowds at Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • United States

Rory McIlroy, who played a crucial role in helping Europe win the Ryder Cup, did not hold back his criticism of the New York crowd's behavior, labeling it "unacceptable and abusive." Throughout his five matches at Bethpage Black, McIlroy encountered insults targeting his personal life and past golf failures, with hecklers even throwing beer at his wife.

Despite these distractions, McIlroy excelled, going 3-1-1 to help secure a 15-13 victory over the United States. His blunt remarks reflect Europe's expectations of passionate fans, yet not of such unruly behavior. The 36-year-old emphasized golf's ability to unite and teach respect, lamenting the minority of fans who overshadowed true golf enthusiasts.

With Europe's victory sealed, McIlroy reminded that golf should maintain high standards, hoping future events, like the next Ryder Cup in Ireland, would uphold sportsmanship and offer fair support to all players. McIlroy, who recently won the Masters, looks forward to a supportive home crowd in 2027.

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

 United States
2
Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

 India
3
Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

 India
4
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025