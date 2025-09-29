Marquez's Triumphant Return: A Bet on Ducati Wins Big

Marc Marquez's bold decision to leave Honda and join Ducati has paid off brilliantly this year, culminating in his seventh MotoGP championship victory. This triumph, achieved with five rounds still to go, underscores the value of what Marc describes as the 'most difficult decision' of his career.

The path to victory was fraught with challenges. After six titles with Honda, Marquez grappled with a series of arm surgeries, casting doubt on his racing future. However, a switch to satellite team Gresini Racing, and their older Ducati machines, provided a surprising renaissance, allowing him to return to form and aiming for the championship.

Marquez reflects on his journey with pride, noting the respectable rivalry with Valentino Rossi despite past tensions. With his eyes set on potentially matching Giacomo Agostini's record, Marquez's story remains one of resilience and relentless pursuit of greatness in the world of MotoGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)