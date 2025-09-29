Left Menu

Marquez's Triumphant Return: A Bet on Ducati Wins Big

Marc Marquez's decision to leave Honda for Ducati in 2023 led to his seventh MotoGP championship victory. The move marked a significant comeback from injury setbacks and a challenging period, ultimately bringing him on par with Valentino Rossi's title count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:42 IST
Marquez's Triumphant Return: A Bet on Ducati Wins Big
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's bold decision to leave Honda and join Ducati has paid off brilliantly this year, culminating in his seventh MotoGP championship victory. This triumph, achieved with five rounds still to go, underscores the value of what Marc describes as the 'most difficult decision' of his career.

The path to victory was fraught with challenges. After six titles with Honda, Marquez grappled with a series of arm surgeries, casting doubt on his racing future. However, a switch to satellite team Gresini Racing, and their older Ducati machines, provided a surprising renaissance, allowing him to return to form and aiming for the championship.

Marquez reflects on his journey with pride, noting the respectable rivalry with Valentino Rossi despite past tensions. With his eyes set on potentially matching Giacomo Agostini's record, Marquez's story remains one of resilience and relentless pursuit of greatness in the world of MotoGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.

White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governa...

 Global
2
Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

 Global
3
Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

 India
4
U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025