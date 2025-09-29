Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

Indian divers Indiver Sairam and Willson Sing Ningthoujam make history with a Bronze in the 10m synchronised event at the Asian Aquatics Championships 2023. Swimmers Rishabh Das and Kushagra Rawat add to the medal tally with spectacular performances, positioning India as a formidable contender for upcoming Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:57 IST
Sairam, Indian diving coach Shannon and Willson Sing Ningthoujam (L to R). (Photo: SFI). Image Credit: ANI
In an unprecedented achievement, Indian divers Indiver Sairam and Willson Sing Ningthoujam secured a Bronze medal in the 10m synchronised diving event at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, marking a historic day for India. Their outstanding score of 300.66 points placed them third after Chinese and Malaysian teams.

The duo, hailing from Manipur and training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune under Australian coach Shannon Roy, overcame formidable competition from five participating nations, setting the stage for a strong bid for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, next year.

In swimming, India continued its medal haul. Rishabh Das and Kushagra Rawat each clinched a Bronze in the 200m Backstroke and 1500m Freestyle, respectively, while the Indian relay team bagged a Silver in the 4x200m Freestyle, highlighting India's growing prominence in the Asian aquatic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

