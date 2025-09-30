Left Menu

Alcaraz Clinches Japan Open Victory, Secures Eighth Title in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz secured his eighth singles title of the year by defeating Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open final. Citing physical issues, Alcaraz will skip the Shanghai Masters. Despite an ankle injury, he achieved a 67-7 season record, eyeing the No. 1 ranking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:42 IST
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • Japan

Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranking tennis sensation, claimed his eighth singles title of the year after defeating No. 5 Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the Japan Open final. This triumph marks yet another successful chapter in Alcaraz's remarkable season.

Following his victory, Alcaraz announced he would forgo the Shanghai Masters to rest and recover from physical issues, including an ankle injury sustained in Tokyo. Despite this setback, his record-breaking season continues, clinching his 24th career singles title.

Reflecting on his journey, Alcaraz expressed pride in overcoming early emotional struggles and recognized his team's support. Meanwhile, Fritz dealt with thigh issues during the final, further adding to the drama of the match.

