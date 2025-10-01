Jannik Sinner Shines in China Open Triumph

Jannik Sinner showcased his exceptional talent at the China Open with a commanding 6-2 6-2 victory against American teenager Learner Tien, clinching his third title of the year and 21st overall. The triumph came just as Carlos Alcaraz won the Japan Open, making it the first time since 2020 that the world's top two players both claimed titles in the same week.

During his victory speech in Beijing, Sinner expressed his gratitude and reflected on the significance of the tournament location. Despite struggling with a stomach bug in the semi-finals, he showed no discomfort in the final, displaying remarkable skill against Tien.

Sinner's impressive performance solidified his position alongside tennis greats, as he became the second man to secure multiple trophies at the ATP 500 event after Novak Djokovic. He now sets his sights on the upcoming Shanghai Masters while Alcaraz, his main rival, recovers from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)