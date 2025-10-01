Left Menu

Shubman Gill Leads India’s Test Transition Against West Indies

Shubman Gill, India's captain, prepares for the Test series against the West Indies. The team transitions from T20 to Test cricket, with returning players like Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav ready after the Asia Cup. Gill faces the challenge sans recent red-ball experience, unlike his teammates.

Updated: 01-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:31 IST
As Shubman Gill takes the helm of the Indian cricket team against the West Indies, he faces the challenge of seamlessly transitioning from T20 to Test cricket. Having succeeded in India's previous Test series in England as a top scorer, Gill now aims to maintain his form in the red-ball format.

Despite the absence of recent Test experience, unlike his teammates who played against Australia 'A', Gill is set to lead a squad ready for the challenge. Experienced players like KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal come with fresh four-day matches under their belt.

The team's preparation is intensified with Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel's return to practice after their successful Asia Cup campaign. As the first Test approaches on Thursday, Ajit Agarkar, India's chairman of selectors, closely monitors the team's readiness and the ongoing Irani Cup.

