Left Menu

Sheffield Wednesday fans enter pitch to protest against club ownership

PTI | Sheffield | Updated: 04-10-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 20:25 IST
Sheffield Wednesday fans enter pitch to protest against club ownership
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A dozen fans of second-division Sheffield Wednesday entered the pitch during the team's game against Coventry on Saturday in a protest against the struggling club's ownership.

The pitch invasion early in the first half caused a five-minute stoppage of play as security personnel cleared fans off the field at Hillsborough stadium.

Fans want owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club. The English Football League this summer put restrictions on the club's transfer spending after it failed to pay staff wages on time.

South Yorkshire police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The club had anticipated the protest — extra security personnel had been positioned around the pitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025