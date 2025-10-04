Sheffield Wednesday fans enter pitch to protest against club ownership

A dozen fans of second-division Sheffield Wednesday entered the pitch during the team's game against Coventry on Saturday in a protest against the struggling club's ownership.

The pitch invasion early in the first half caused a five-minute stoppage of play as security personnel cleared fans off the field at Hillsborough stadium.

Fans want owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club. The English Football League this summer put restrictions on the club's transfer spending after it failed to pay staff wages on time.

South Yorkshire police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The club had anticipated the protest — extra security personnel had been positioned around the pitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)