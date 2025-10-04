Pro Panja League's Thrilling Debut in Bihar: Federation Cup 2025

The Pro Panja League is making its highly anticipated debut in Bihar with the Federation Cup 2025 Championship, taking place in Patna on October 4 and 5. Under the leadership of Umesh Chaudhary, the event promises to bring an exhilarating sporting experience to the people of Bihar.

The championship will showcase competitions in weightlifting, powerlifting, and arm wrestling, featuring categories divided by weight classes. A highlight of the event will be a special mega match between Pro Panja League stars Tushar Awasthi and Prasenjit Patra, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Pro Panja League Co-Founder Parvin Dabas noted the growing popularity of arm wrestling in India, spotlighting Bihar's enthusiasm for sports. Preeti Jhangiani expressed her excitement about the sport's debut in a state with a strong sporting culture, hoping to see local talent shine on the national stage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)