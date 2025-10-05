Left Menu

From World Cup Glory to Umpiring: Argal and Srivastava's Journey

Former U-19 World Cup winners Tanmay Srivastava and Ajitesh Argal have transitioned to cricket umpiring, reunifying years later on the field for India's domestic matches. After passing the BCCI Umpiring Exam in 2023, they are seeking to ascend to the ICC Emirates and Elite Panels.

05-10-2025
Virat Kohli's former 'go to' teammates from the victorious U-19 World Cup squad of 17 summers ago have embarked on a new chapter in their cricket careers. Tanmay Srivastava, 35, and Ajitesh Argal, 37, have swapped their playing gear for umpire attire, reuniting on the field in an 'international game' as on-field umpires.

Both played pivotal roles in their U-19 World Cup win; Argal, a medium pacer, was instrumental in the final against South Africa, while Srivastava, a left-handed opener, scored 262 runs in the tournament. With careers diverged, Kohli pursued a glorious path to cricketing stardom, whereas Argal and Srivastava have been nurturing their umpiring aspirations.

Having cleared their BCCI Umpiring Exam in 2023, the duo has engaged in officiating domestic tournaments including the Ranji Trophy. Their current assignment, umpiring India A versus Australia A series in Kanpur, marks their significant step towards earning spots on the ICC Emirates Panel, with eventual ambition for the Elite Panel, currently featuring only Nitin Menon from India.

