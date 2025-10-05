Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh Deliver Amidst Challenging Conditions in India vs. Pakistan Clash

In a gripping World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan, Harleen Deol's composed innings and Richa Ghosh's energetic cameo powered India to a challenging total of 247 runs. Their efforts provided much-needed stability as the Indian team grappled with a sluggish pitch and setbacks at the top order.

The match, marred by stop-start conditions and a toss error by the referee, saw India's batters struggle for rhythm. Harleen's 46-run knock composed the Indian middle overs, while Ghosh's swift 35-run contribution propelled the team closer to the 250-run benchmark.

Despite a spirited start by opener Pratika Rawal, Pakistan's bowlers maintained relentless pressure, clinching crucial breakthroughs. Diana Baig and Fatima Sana emerged as standouts for Pakistan, taking important wickets and restricting India's late-order potential for a big total.

(With inputs from agencies.)