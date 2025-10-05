Left Menu

Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh Deliver Amidst Challenging Conditions in India vs. Pakistan Clash

Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh propelled India's score to 247 against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Despite initial struggles on a slow pitch, the duo's combined efforts provided stability. India's batting faced hurdles due to disciplined Pakistani bowling, with both top-order and late-order faltering under pressure.

Updated: 05-10-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:34 IST
Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh Deliver Amidst Challenging Conditions in India vs. Pakistan Clash
In a gripping World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan, Harleen Deol's composed innings and Richa Ghosh's energetic cameo powered India to a challenging total of 247 runs. Their efforts provided much-needed stability as the Indian team grappled with a sluggish pitch and setbacks at the top order.

The match, marred by stop-start conditions and a toss error by the referee, saw India's batters struggle for rhythm. Harleen's 46-run knock composed the Indian middle overs, while Ghosh's swift 35-run contribution propelled the team closer to the 250-run benchmark.

Despite a spirited start by opener Pratika Rawal, Pakistan's bowlers maintained relentless pressure, clinching crucial breakthroughs. Diana Baig and Fatima Sana emerged as standouts for Pakistan, taking important wickets and restricting India's late-order potential for a big total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

