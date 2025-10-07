Left Menu

Prithvi Shaw's Heated Spat in Practice Match: A Bat Swinging Incident Grabs Attention

Former India opener Prithvi Shaw engaged in a heated altercation with his ex-teammates from Mumbai during a practice match for Maharashtra. The dispute, arising as Shaw returned to the dressing room after scoring 181, highlights ongoing disciplinary issues affecting his cricketing career.

Updated: 07-10-2025 23:33 IST
Discarded India opener Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated altercation during a three-day practice match between Maharashtra and his former Mumbai teammates, ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. Shaw, playing for Maharashtra, got into an argument after being dismissed for 181 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

As a video circulating on social media showed, Shaw appeared agitated as he exchanged words with players and moved towards Musheer Khan, who allegedly instigated the scuffle with a send-off comment. The situation escalated until umpires intervened to calm the scene, with Mumbai's Siddhesh Lad trailing Shaw to the pavilion.

This incident underscores the recurring disciplinary issues that have overshadowed Shaw's once-promising cricket career. Despite outstanding performances, including a commendable 181-run innings with 21 fours and three sixes, Shaw's on-field achievements continue to be eclipsed by controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

