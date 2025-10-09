Left Menu

Antonee Robinson's Road to Recovery: A Journey Back to Full Strength

Antonee Robinson, a left back for the US national team and Fulham, is recovering from knee surgery. Despite ongoing rehabilitation, he remains hopeful to return to form ahead of the World Cup. His injury during October's friendlies required surgery, and he's striving to regain his starting position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:37 IST
Antonee Robinson's Road to Recovery: A Journey Back to Full Strength
  • Country:
  • United States

Antonee Robinson, a key player for the US national soccer team, is on the mend following surgery on his right knee in May. The 28-year-old left back is eager to return to top form as the team gears up for the World Cup.

Robinson, who played an influential role in last year's World Cup, by starting all four of the US matches, faces a challenging comeback. After surgery to address a knee injury that sidelined him, Robinson admits he isn't yet at full strength but is working diligently toward recovery.

While Fulham manager Marco Silva currently favors Ryan Sessegnon in Robinson's position, the steadfast defender is determined to compete for his spot, emphasizing his commitment to fitness and readiness for future team calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025