Antonee Robinson's Road to Recovery: A Journey Back to Full Strength
Antonee Robinson, a left back for the US national team and Fulham, is recovering from knee surgery. Despite ongoing rehabilitation, he remains hopeful to return to form ahead of the World Cup. His injury during October's friendlies required surgery, and he's striving to regain his starting position.
United States
- United States
Antonee Robinson, a key player for the US national soccer team, is on the mend following surgery on his right knee in May. The 28-year-old left back is eager to return to top form as the team gears up for the World Cup.
Robinson, who played an influential role in last year's World Cup, by starting all four of the US matches, faces a challenging comeback. After surgery to address a knee injury that sidelined him, Robinson admits he isn't yet at full strength but is working diligently toward recovery.
While Fulham manager Marco Silva currently favors Ryan Sessegnon in Robinson's position, the steadfast defender is determined to compete for his spot, emphasizing his commitment to fitness and readiness for future team calls.
