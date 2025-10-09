Left Menu

France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

William Saliba, France's center-back, asserts his team's confidence in facing strong contenders like Argentina and Spain in the upcoming World Cup. Despite having lost to Argentina in the last World Cup final, Saliba believes France, leading their qualifiers, is poised to challenge major teams again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 11:55 IST
France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses
William Saliba

France's center-back William Saliba expressed confidence in his team's ability to face formidable teams like Argentina and Spain at the next World Cup. Although France narrowly lost to Argentina on penalties in the previous World Cup final, Saliba insists his team is undeterred.

Spain, co-hosting the tournament with the United States, Canada, and Mexico, are among the favorites after their recent European Championship victory. Saliba remains optimistic that France can secure their place and avenge past losses, starting with their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Saliba, returning from injury, is ready to contribute to France's campaign as they lead Group D in their qualifiers. As he aims for his 29th cap, Saliba emphasizes the competitive nature within the national team and his readiness to perform when needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feature Phones

Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feat...

 China
2
India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

 India
3
Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Rising Opposition

Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Risi...

 Global
4
Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law: PM Modi.

Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025