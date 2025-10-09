France's Saliba Unfazed by World Cup Powerhouses

France's center-back William Saliba expressed confidence in his team's ability to face formidable teams like Argentina and Spain at the next World Cup. Although France narrowly lost to Argentina on penalties in the previous World Cup final, Saliba insists his team is undeterred.

Spain, co-hosting the tournament with the United States, Canada, and Mexico, are among the favorites after their recent European Championship victory. Saliba remains optimistic that France can secure their place and avenge past losses, starting with their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Saliba, returning from injury, is ready to contribute to France's campaign as they lead Group D in their qualifiers. As he aims for his 29th cap, Saliba emphasizes the competitive nature within the national team and his readiness to perform when needed.

