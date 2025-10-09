Left Menu

Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

The Archery Premier League witnessed intense clashes as the Mighty Marathas clinched a semifinal spot, defeating the Chola Chiefs. The Prithviraj Yodhas surprised the Rajputana Royals with a much-needed win, reviving their semifinal hopes. The Knights are out, leaving the Chiefs and Chero Archers vying for the remaining spots.

Prithviraj Yodhas celebrating win (Photo: AAI) . Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural Archery Premier League's round-robin stage intensified on Thursday at the Yamuna Sports Complex. The Mighty Marathas clinched a semifinal berth with a decisive 5-1 victory over the Chola Chiefs. Parneet Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara shone for the Marathas, with Bommadevara's crucial 10-point shot securing a draw in the first set and setting the stage for their dominance.

The Marathas capitalized on the Chiefs' missteps, highlighted by Dhiraj's game-changing 10-point finish in the second set, turning a tense moment in their favor. Despite the Chiefs' skilled archers like Brady Ellison and Deepika, errors allowed the Marathas to cruise to victory. Meanwhile, an electrifying matchup saw Kakatiya Knights and Chero Archers locked in a battle, culminating in a dramatic shootout won by Chero Archers, thanks to young Prithika's precision.

The semifinals picture came into sharper focus as the Prithviraj Yodhas revived their campaign by upending previously unbeaten Rajputana Royals in a clean sweep match led by Abhishek Verma. With the Royals and Marathas securing semifinal spots, the Yodhas remain in contention, while the Knights are eliminated. Tensions heighten with Chiefs and Chero Archers vying for the last semifinal positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

