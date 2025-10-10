Left Menu

Indian Golfers Shine at Women's Indian Open: Hitaashee Bakshi Leads

Indian golfer Hitaashee Bakshi leads at the Women's Indian Open after an impressive bogey-free round. With fellow Indian players Zara Anand and Pranavi Urs also making strong performances, hopes are high for an Indian victory. A total of 70 players advanced, while some big names missed the cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:56 IST
Hitaashee Bakshi

In a striking performance at the Women's Indian Open, Indian golfer Hitaashee Bakshi rose to the top of the leaderboard with a formidable bogey-free round of 5-under 67 on Friday. Her achievement marks the first time she has led a Ladies European Tour event, igniting hopes for an Indian triumph.

Bakshi's spectacular round, combined with her initial 70, placed her at 7-under, claiming a solo lead at the tournament's halfway mark at DLF Golf and Country Club. Fellow Indian players Zara Anand and Pranavi Urs also made notable impressions, securing themselves in top positions on the leaderboard.

As the event progresses, a strong Indian presence persists on the leaderboard, with four Indians in the top 10. The tournament, offering a USD 500,000 purse, sees Indian competitors holding their ground with determined performances, aiming to end a nine-year winless streak in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

