Tennis Star's Four-Year Ban: The Costly Consequence of a Kiss

Goncalo Oliveira, a professional tennis player, has been suspended for four years by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after a positive methamphetamine test. Despite claiming that a kiss caused the drug presence, an independent tribunal upheld his ban. Oliveira will be eligible to return in January 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-10-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 09:39 IST
Goncalo Oliveira, a prominent tennis player hailing from Portugal and representing Venezuela, has been handed a four-year suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency following a controversial positive methamphetamine test. Oliveira, who was initially provisionally suspended in January, tested positive during the ATP Challenger event in Manzanillo, Mexico, in November 2024.

At a tribunal hearing, the player asserted that the presence of the banned substance was a result of a kiss and was not taken intentionally. However, the tribunal found his defense insufficient to overturn the ruling. Subsequently, both his A and B samples confirmed the substance's presence, leading to the suspension being upheld.

Oliveira, who once achieved a career-high world doubles ranking of 77th in 2020, will be credited for time already served since his provisional suspension. He is set to return to the sport on January 16, 2029. This incident echoes similar cases in sports where contamination allegedly occurred through kissing, including French fencer Ysaora Thibus and tennis star Richard Gasquet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

