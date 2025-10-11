Rising Stars Shine at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
At the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, Parthsarthi Mundhe and Tavish Pahwa clinched U-16 singles titles, while Jensi Kanabar and Harsh Marwaha won U-14 categories. The tournament witnessed impressive performances with numerous upsets, demonstrating the talent and determination of young Indian tennis players.
In a notable display of emerging talent at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, Parthsarthi Mundhe and Tavish Pahwa secured victories in the U-16 singles categories. The intense competition showcased the future of Indian tennis.
Parthsarthi emerged victorious in a challenging three-set match against Shreeniti Chowdhury, demonstrating resilience after a tie in the sets. On the boys' side, Tavish displayed maturity by decisively defeating Mannan Ashok Agarwal in straight sets, leveraging strategic play and mental fortitude.
The U-14 competitors also made significant waves, with Jensi Kanabar and Harsh Marwaha toppling top seeds to take home titles, further highlighting the depth of young talent and competitive spirit present at the tournament.
