Trump signs order banning some foreign equipment from U.S. energy grid

​President ​Donald Trump ‌signed an executive ​order on Wednesday ‌banning the use of some foreign equipment in ‌the U.S. electricity grid, ‌the White House said.

The order prohibits certain ⁠foreign-produced ​bulk-power system ⁠electric equipment, including associated ⁠critical software and digital capabilities ​that could pose cybersecurity or ⁠operational risks, from ⁠being ​purchased or installed in the United ⁠States, the White House ⁠said ⁠in a statement.