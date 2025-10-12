Left Menu

Kenyan Runners Triumph in Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, Kenyan long-distance runners, claimed victory in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Despite harsh weather, Matata finished in 59:50 and Rengeruk in 1:07:20, each earning USD 27,000. Over 40,000 runners participated in the event, underscoring its popularity and competitive spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 09:12 IST
Kenyan Runners Triumph in Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kenyan long-distance runners Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk emerged victorious in the men's and women's elite races, respectively, during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon held on Sunday.

Despite the challenging warm and humid conditions, Matata clinched his win with a time of 59:50 seconds, improving upon his runner-up finish from the previous year. Rengeruk, on the other hand, triumphed in the women's race with a time of 1:07:20 seconds. Both athletes were awarded USD 27,000 for their impressive performances.

The event saw over 40,000 participants taking to Delhi's streets, competing in various categories, including the Half Marathon, Open 10K, and others. Event ambassador and Olympic legend Carl Lewis was present to greet the winners at the finish line, adding to the event's prestige and excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma

Sikkim's Taungyadar Legacy: A Forest Settlement Dilemma

 India
2
Clash in the South China Sea: A Maritime Showdown

Clash in the South China Sea: A Maritime Showdown

 Philippines
3
Trade Tensions Escalate: The Rare Earth Rut

Trade Tensions Escalate: The Rare Earth Rut

 Global
4
CDC Layoffs and Reversals: A Public Health Rollercoaster Amid Government Shutdown

CDC Layoffs and Reversals: A Public Health Rollercoaster Amid Government Shu...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025