Kenyan Runners Triumph in Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Kenyan long-distance runners Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk emerged victorious in the men's and women's elite races, respectively, during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon held on Sunday.

Despite the challenging warm and humid conditions, Matata clinched his win with a time of 59:50 seconds, improving upon his runner-up finish from the previous year. Rengeruk, on the other hand, triumphed in the women's race with a time of 1:07:20 seconds. Both athletes were awarded USD 27,000 for their impressive performances.

The event saw over 40,000 participants taking to Delhi's streets, competing in various categories, including the Half Marathon, Open 10K, and others. Event ambassador and Olympic legend Carl Lewis was present to greet the winners at the finish line, adding to the event's prestige and excitement.

