De Bruyne Leads Belgium to Victory with Two Penalties in Thrilling WC Qualifier

Belgium beat Wales 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring two penalties. An early goal from Joe Rodon put Wales ahead, but Belgium quickly regained control. Leandro Trossard secured the win, keeping Belgium at the top of Group J.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 03:03 IST
Kevin De Bruyne

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Belgium overcame an early setback to defeat Wales 4-2, with standout performances from Kevin De Bruyne, who netted two penalties, and Leandro Trossard. This win places Belgium at the top of Group J, edging closer to sealing their place in next year's finals.

Wales started strong with an eighth-minute goal by Joe Rodon, but Belgium quickly responded. A VAR-confirmed penalty allowed De Bruyne to equalize, and a swift counterattack led to Thomas Meunier putting Belgium ahead before halftime. De Bruyne scored again in the 76th minute to extend the lead.

Although Nathan Broadhead scored for Wales near the end, Trossard's immediate response restored Belgium's two-goal advantage. Belgium's victory now sets the stage for their next qualifying match in Kazakhstan, where a win would secure their spot in the finals.

