Gurugram Police Tighten Grip on Wrong-Side Driving: Stricter Penalties Ahead

Gurugram police intensify measures against wrong-side driving by imposing stricter fines and potential arrests. This initiative is part of a renewed campaign against traffic violations, initially launched in February last year, including FIR filings for offenders to minimize road hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the persistent issue of wrong-side driving, Gurugram police are implementing stricter penalties, including fines and the possibility of arrests for offenders. This decision follows the relaunch of a dedicated drive targeting traffic violations, continuing efforts that began in February last year.

Gurugram DCP traffic, Rajesh Mohan, highlighted the dangers of driving against traffic flow and sudden lane changes, which pose fatal risks not only to the driver but also to other road users. To mitigate the rise in wrong-side driving cases, FIRs will now be registered against violators. Additionally, the Gurugram police are conducting continuous awareness campaigns to promote adherence to traffic rules.

According to a Gurugram police spokesperson, there has been an increase in fines issued for this offense, with 2,03,936 drivers penalized in 2025, compared to 1,82,781 in 2024. The enhanced measures aim to ensure safer roads for all commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

