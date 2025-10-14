Left Menu

Mariners Dominate, Manager Shifts, and Racing Drama

The Seattle Mariners took a strong 2-0 lead in the ALCS with a win over the Blue Jays. Detroit Tigers extended their manager's contract after an ALDS loss. US soccer coach plans changes against Australia. Mike Shildt retires from Padres. Motor racing and NFL QB controversies intensify.

14-10-2025
The Seattle Mariners stormed to a commanding 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series, crushing the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 with power plays from Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco. Josh Naylor also delivered a crucial two-run homer to seal the Mariners' victory.

In the aftermath of the Detroit Tigers' ALDS exit, the team extended manager A.J. Hinch's contract, cementing leadership stability. Meanwhile, U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino gears up to break Australia's unbeaten streak with strategic lineup adjustments.

Motor racing drama peaks as McLaren's Zak Brown rejects claims of not approving Oscar Piastri's signing. Changes shake the NFL, with Brian Callahan fired from the Titans and Mike McCoy stepping in as interim coach following a disappointing start to the season.

