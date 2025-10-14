Shubman Gill Defends Controversial Follow-On Decision in India's Test Victory

In a cricketing clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, faced fan backlash for imposing a follow-on during the second Test against the West Indies. Despite sealing a series win with a seven-wicket triumph, Gill's bold decision drew criticism for its rarity in today's game.

India won the toss and capitalized on a supportive pitch with stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175), Sai Sudharsan (87), and Shubman Gill (129*). Declaring their innings at 518/5, India saw West Indies falter to 248 all out, resulting in a substantial lead of 273 runs. Opting for a follow-on left fans questioning, especially as Indian bowlers had already plowed through 81.5 overs.

Speaking post-match, 26-year-old Gill justified the move, citing their significant lead as the reason to enforce the follow-on, avoiding a potentially strenuous final day. He embraced the role of captaincy as a privilege, focused on strategic decision-making, and now prepares to lead India in further international fixtures, including a series in Australia.

