Shubman Gill Leads India to Victory in Test Series Against West Indies

India opened their home season with an emphatic 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies on Tuesday, tightening their pursuit of second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The series marked the first test captaincy of Shubman Gill, who successfully navigated his team to a 2-2 draw in England last year.

Gill's remarkable performance included 754 runs on tour, confirming that captaincy hasn't hindered his batting prowess. His fifth test century of the year at the Arun Jaitley Stadium highlighted the series, where India convincingly defeated West Indies, even as head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrated his 44th birthday at his home ground.

With four wins from seven tests under his belt, Gill is guiding India closer to rivals like Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. The team is prepping for a pivotal home series against world champions South Africa. Kuldeep Yadav, with eight key wickets in Delhi, earned the player-of-the-match honor, while B Sai Sudharsan's contributions solidified his role at number three. West Indies, despite the loss, displayed resilience in their final innings and hope to build on it moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)