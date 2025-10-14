Left Menu

Shubman Gill Leads India to Victory in Test Series Against West Indies

India triumphed against West Indies with a 2-0 sweep, marking Shubman Gill's successful debut as test captain. Gill amassed 754 runs during the series, while Kuldeep Yadav's performance in Delhi earned him player-of-the-match. With four wins from seven tests, Gill is advancing India in the World Test Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:03 IST
Shubman Gill Leads India to Victory in Test Series Against West Indies
Shubman Gill

India opened their home season with an emphatic 2-0 series sweep over the West Indies on Tuesday, tightening their pursuit of second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The series marked the first test captaincy of Shubman Gill, who successfully navigated his team to a 2-2 draw in England last year.

Gill's remarkable performance included 754 runs on tour, confirming that captaincy hasn't hindered his batting prowess. His fifth test century of the year at the Arun Jaitley Stadium highlighted the series, where India convincingly defeated West Indies, even as head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrated his 44th birthday at his home ground.

With four wins from seven tests under his belt, Gill is guiding India closer to rivals like Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. The team is prepping for a pivotal home series against world champions South Africa. Kuldeep Yadav, with eight key wickets in Delhi, earned the player-of-the-match honor, while B Sai Sudharsan's contributions solidified his role at number three. West Indies, despite the loss, displayed resilience in their final innings and hope to build on it moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

 India
3
Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

 Global
4
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025