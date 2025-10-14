Grit and Glory: Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Patna Pirates in a Thrilling Showdown

In a gripping encounter at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Gujarat Giants edged out Patna Pirates with a hard-fought 40-32 victory on Tuesday night, rejuvenating their campaign for a top-eight finish in the Pro Kabaddi League. Key performances from Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Singh tilted the balance in favor of the Giants. Shadloui's High Five and Singh's Super 10 were critical in registering their third win in four matches, just as the team appears to be gathering momentum at a crucial juncture.

The match's initial exchanges saw Shadloui open the scoring for the Giants, promptly matched by Ayan for the Pirates. Rakesh Sungroya's strategic two-point raid gave the Giants an early edge. In a tactical battle, both teams exchanged blows with Patna's Mandeep Kumar and Navdeep contributing to a slight edge for the Pirates. However, the Giants quickly countered with Lucky Sharma's pioneering Super Tackle, advancing to a 10-5 lead off Shadloui's defensive prowess and Rakesh's offensive raids. Mandeep Kumar responded with a Super Raid, but the Giants held a 12-8 advantage as the first quarter concluded.

The contest remained closely contested as Himanshu Singh and Mandeep Kumar exchanged successful raids. A pivotal tackle by Nitin Panwar led to the game's first All Out, granting the Giants a five-point lead at 18-13. Despite Mandeep Kumar's heroics, including completing his Super 10, the Pirates trailed 23-17 by halftime. The second half unfolded with the Pirates narrowing the lead to three points, thanks to contributions from Ayan and Ankit Jaglan, but Singh's performance continued to fortify the Giants' position.

In the final tense moments, with only seconds remaining, Ankit Rana brought the Pirates within two points. However, it was Mohammadreza Shadloui's clutch two-point raid and subsequent High Five that sealed the Giants' victory. The Giants inflicted another All Out to conclude a fiercely competitive match with a decisive 40-32 triumph, as reported by the PKL release. The victory reaffirms Gujarat Giants' determination as they stay in contention for the playoffs after an electrifying showdown against a resilient Patna Pirates outfit.

