Motor racing-Ferrari chairman Elkann defends Vasseur after Horner speculation

Ferrari have yet to win in 18 rounds of the 24-race season, other than a sprint success, and despite Vasseur being handed a contract extension in July the speculation about his future has continued.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 19-10-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 00:27 IST
Ferrari chairman John Elkann expressed confidence in the Italian Formula One team's principal Fred Vasseur on Saturday after media reports of talks with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton said earlier in the week ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix that the speculation had been distracting for the team and he did not know where it came from.

"I want to express our full confidence in our team principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari," Elkann said in a statement. "I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters; always giving our very best on the track."

Ferrari have yet to win in 18 rounds of the 24-race season, other than a sprint success, and despite Vasseur being handed a contract extension in July the speculation about his future has continued. Horner, one of the most successful team bosses in Formula One history, was sacked by Red Bull in July.

