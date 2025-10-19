Motorcycling-Razgatlioglu wins Superbike title ahead of MotoGP switch

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed the World Superbike title for a third time on Sunday ahead of his much-awaited switch to MotoGP next season, despite a collision with title contender Nicolo Bulega in the final round in Jerez. Razgatlioglu, the first Turkish Superbike world champion known for his flamboyant showmanship on the track, agreed in June to move into MotoGP with the Prima Pramac Racing team.

Although Aruba Racing's Bulega won both races and the Superpole race aboard his Ducati to make it a hat-trick of wins in Jerez, Razgatlioglu did enough to maintain his lead in the championship as the BMW rider defended his crown. As Razgatlioglu entered the pit-lane, all teams lined up to applaud the champion before he performed tyre-smoking "donuts".

"We did an incredible season. Thank you very much everyone, my team, everyone worked so hard," Razgatlioglu told TNT Sports. "I love this paddock, I know all the teams, everyone is respectful. I'll really miss this paddock. But maybe in the future I will come back here again."

RAZGATLIOGLU CRASHES OUT OF SUPERPOLE RACE In the shorter Superpole race, Bulega won the sprint despite an early collision with title leader Razgatlioglu, who crashed out on lap one.

Bulega received a long lap penalty for irresponsible riding but he still claimed victory, slashing 12 points off Razgatlioglu's lead. "I'm very disappointed, because I'm always clean," Bulega told TNT Sports.

"I am really sorry. I did not do this in all of my career and I am not happy to win." Trailing by 22 points, Bulega went into the final race needing nothing short of a victory to snatch the title while also hoping Razgatlioglu failed to score points.

Razgatlioglu started 10th on the grid but the Turkish rider methodically carved his way through the field and finished third, sealing the title with a lead of 13 points. After eight years in the World Superbike Championship, which uses highly modified versions of production road bikes, Razgatlioglu will move to MotoGP which uses pure multi-million dollar prototypes -- the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

"Now I'm starting to think about MotoGP, maybe make some dreams in MotoGP," he said. "I need to work so hard and I need to adapt to the other bike." Ducati celebrated their 21st manufacturer's title and fourth in a row after beating BMW by 28 points.

Jonathan Rea, the most successful rider in World Superbike history, could not bow out in style having announced his retirement in August after a crash in the Superpole race ruled the six-times world champion out of the final race. The 38-year-old Northern Irishman has 119 race wins and 264 podiums to his name.

