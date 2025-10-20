Left Menu

India's U23 Greco Roman Wrestlers Face Defeats at World Championship

India's Greco Roman wrestlers failed to secure wins at the U23 World Championship, with all four athletes—Gaurav, Ankit, Rohit Bura, and Joginder Rathee—losing their bouts in the first round. Their future in the competition depends on the progress of their opponents. More matches are slated for Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novisad | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:53 IST
India's Greco Roman wrestlers faced a challenging start at the U23 World Championship, with none of the competitors winning on the opening day. On Monday, four wrestlers—Gaurav, Ankit, Rohit Bura, and Joginder Rathee—competed but were defeated in the initial rounds.

Gaurav, competing in the 63kg category, was overpowered by Kyrgyzstan's Kuttubek A Abdurazakov, losing by technical superiority. Ankit met a similar fate in the 77kg category, falling to Serbia's Zalan Pek. Rohit Bura, wrestling in the 87kg category, lost 0-9 to America's Payton J Jacobson. Meanwhile, Joginder Rathee, in the 130kg category, was defeated by fall in his qualifier against Uzbekistan's Damirkhon Rakhmatov.

The athletes' advancement in the championship now hinges on the success of their victors in subsequent rounds. Competitions will continue on Tuesday in the 55kg, 67kg, 72kg, and 97kg categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

