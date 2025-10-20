Left Menu

Chaos in Tel Aviv: Soccer Derby Erupts in Violence

In Tel Aviv, a soccer derby between Hapoel and Maccabi Tel Aviv turned violent when fans used flares and smoke grenades, leading to dozens of injuries. The match was abandoned for safety reasons. Controversy grew over actions taken by police and the subsequent banning of fans from traveling abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:51 IST
A derby match in Tel Aviv spiraled into chaos as soccer fans launched flares and smoke grenades, injuring dozens. The highly anticipated game between Hapoel and Maccabi Tel Aviv was abandoned for safety reasons, according to Israeli authorities.

A police spokesperson reported that a group of fans aimed to disrupt order, leading to 42 injuries, including police officers. Several arrests were made, with some individuals facing court proceedings. Eyewitness video reveals billowing smoke and panic-stricken spectators scrambling for safety.

The melee follows a directive preventing Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from traveling to a Europa League match in the U.K., sparking criticism from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This incident comes after further episodes of sports-related violence involving Israeli teams, pointing to a troubling pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

