Sri Lanka's Athapaththu Leads Thrilling Victory over Bangladesh

In a nail-biting Women's World Cup match, Sri Lanka, led by captain Chamari Athapaththu's exceptional final over, defeated Bangladesh by seven runs. Despite strong performances from Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter, Bangladesh fell short. Sri Lanka moved to sixth place, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Updated: 20-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating Women's World Cup clash, Sri Lanka emerged victorious over Bangladesh by a narrow margin of seven runs, thanks to a stellar final over by captain Chamari Athapaththu. The final moments were packed with tension as Athapaththu's three-wicket haul dismantled Bangladesh's chase of a modest target.

Bangladesh, under the leadership of Nigar Sultana and with Sharmin Akhter's resilient knock, looked poised for a historic win. However, Athapaththu's tactical brilliance and Sri Lankan resilience in the concluding over enabled them to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The victory propels Sri Lanka to the sixth spot, level on points with India and New Zealand, but separated by net run rate. While Bangladesh's semifinal aspirations took a hit, Sri Lanka remains in contention for the top four, keeping their World Cup dreams alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

