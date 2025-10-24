Hakim Ziyech Makes Homecoming to Wydad Casablanca

In a surprising move, Moroccan football star Hakim Ziyech has joined Wydad Casablanca, marking his return to Moroccan football. The former Chelsea winger, who played a pivotal role in Morocco's 2022 World Cup journey, was announced as a new signing by the club on Thursday.

Ziyech, who was born in the Netherlands, has had an extensive career abroad. He began his professional football journey with Heerenveen and made significant impressions at Twente and Ajax. After leaving Galatasaray, he spent four months at Qatar's Al-Duhail, departing by mutual consent in May.

The 32-year-old's return to his roots has been celebrated by fans, with Wydad Casablanca posting a welcome message on social media, exclaiming "The world waits ... The wizard is here, Ziyech at Wydad." This move represents a significant milestone in Ziyech's career, playing in his native Morocco for the first time.