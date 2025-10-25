Left Menu

Oyarzabal's Double Lifts Real Sociedad Out of Relegation

Mikel Oyarzabal's double secured Real Sociedad a crucial 2-1 victory over Sevilla, moving them out of the relegation zone in La Liga. Sociedad's win, only their second this season, came despite Nemanja Gudelj's equalizer. Oyarzabal's decisive goals lifted Sociedad to 14th place in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 25-10-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 09:05 IST
Oyarzabal's Double Lifts Real Sociedad Out of Relegation
Mikel Oyarzabal
  • Country:
  • Spain

A triumphant double from captain Mikel Oyarzabal steered Real Sociedad to a vital 2-1 victory over Sevilla, propelling the Basque team out of the Spanish league's relegation zone.

This result marked only the second win of the La Liga season for Sociedad, igniting celebrations among their fervent home supporters.

Sociedad initially took the lead through a penalty, but Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj equalized shortly after. However, Oyarzabal capitalized on a defensive slip by Sevilla to secure his team's victory, notching his fourth goal of the season and lifting Sociedad to 14th place in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes NDA's Travel Policies During Festive Rush

 India
2
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

 India
3
Election Commission Sets Stage for National Voter List Overhaul

Election Commission Sets Stage for National Voter List Overhaul

 India
4
Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

Nick Champion de Crespigny Leads Wallabies to Victory in Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025