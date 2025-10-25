Oyarzabal's Double Lifts Real Sociedad Out of Relegation

A triumphant double from captain Mikel Oyarzabal steered Real Sociedad to a vital 2-1 victory over Sevilla, propelling the Basque team out of the Spanish league's relegation zone.

This result marked only the second win of the La Liga season for Sociedad, igniting celebrations among their fervent home supporters.

Sociedad initially took the lead through a penalty, but Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj equalized shortly after. However, Oyarzabal capitalized on a defensive slip by Sevilla to secure his team's victory, notching his fourth goal of the season and lifting Sociedad to 14th place in the standings.

