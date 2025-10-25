Pakistan Cricket Stars Cleared for Big Bash Success

Pakistani cricket icons such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Muhammad Rizwan are poised to participate in Australia's Big Bash League following a timely intervention from Cricket Australia. This development comes amid a brief suspension of no-objection certificates by the Pakistan Cricket Board for international T20 events.

The PCB's decision to halt player participation in overseas T20 leagues took effect immediately after Pakistan's narrow defeat to India in the Asia Cup final in the UAE. This unexpected decision posed a significant challenge for Cricket Australia and Big Bash League clubs, which had already contracted many Pakistani players for the upcoming season.

According to SEN Radio, discussions led to a resolution, allowing these talented cricketers to compete. Although the exact details of the negotiations remain confidential, it's confirmed that Pakistan's key players will light up the Big Bash this summer, averting a potential crisis.

