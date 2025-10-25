Wallabies Secure Narrow Victory in Rain-Soaked Battle Against Japan

In a rain-drenched encounter at the National Stadium, Australia eked out a scrappy 19-15 victory against Japan, marking the start of their end-of-season tour. Nick Champion de Crespigny made his captaincy debut memorable, leading the Wallabies to their seventh consecutive triumph over the Brave Blossoms.

The match was tightly contested, with Japan mounting a strong comeback through tries by Shuhei Takeuchi and flanker Ben Gunter. Despite their valiant efforts, handling errors and Australia's sharper discipline denied Japan an upset. Australia overcame the loss of two locks and maintained their four-point lead until the final whistle.

Coach Eddie Jones, leading Japan, saw his team's hopes dashed despite narrowing the gap significantly. Australia, aiming to rectify a three-match losing streak, now turns its attention to an upcoming European tour, facing formidable rivals like England, Italy, Ireland, and France over the next month.