Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Team: Poised for Historic World Cup Final

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur embraces the surge of pressure as her team prepares for the World Cup final against South Africa. Experiencing the buzz generally reserved for the men's team, Harmanpreet reflects on the transformative power of success in women's cricket and its growing viewership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:58 IST
Indian Women's Cricket Team: Poised for Historic World Cup Final
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, expressed excitement over the mounting pressure to arrange tickets for their World Cup final against South Africa, seeing it as a testament to the sport's growing popularity.

The team recently achieved a significant milestone by defeating Australia, the seven-time champions, sparking a wave of enthusiasm reminiscent of the men's cricket team. Harmanpreet reflected on the notable progress since India's runner-up finish in the 2017 World Cup, highlighting the potential for further improvements both domestically and internationally.

Amid the emotional highs following their semi-final success, Harmanpreet emphasized the importance of recovery and mental readiness. Acknowledging the emotional roller-coaster of playing at home, she cherishes these pivotal moments, viewing them as opportunities for growth and camaraderie within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025