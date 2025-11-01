Indian Women's Cricket Team: Poised for Historic World Cup Final

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, expressed excitement over the mounting pressure to arrange tickets for their World Cup final against South Africa, seeing it as a testament to the sport's growing popularity.

The team recently achieved a significant milestone by defeating Australia, the seven-time champions, sparking a wave of enthusiasm reminiscent of the men's cricket team. Harmanpreet reflected on the notable progress since India's runner-up finish in the 2017 World Cup, highlighting the potential for further improvements both domestically and internationally.

Amid the emotional highs following their semi-final success, Harmanpreet emphasized the importance of recovery and mental readiness. Acknowledging the emotional roller-coaster of playing at home, she cherishes these pivotal moments, viewing them as opportunities for growth and camaraderie within the team.

