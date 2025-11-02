Left Menu

Wolves Sack Vitor Pereira Amid Winless Streak

Wolverhampton Wanderers have dismissed their manager Vitor Pereira following a 10-game winless start to the Premier League season, with the club languishing at the bottom of the table. Chairman Jeff Shi expressed the need for change despite wishing to give Pereira more time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers have parted ways with their manager, Vitor Pereira, following the team's prolonged winless run during the Premier League season. The decision came after the club's dismal performance landed them at the foot of the league table.

Despite initial intentions to allow Pereira more time to improve the team's standing, Wolves chairman Jeff Shi emphasized the necessity of this difficult choice. Shi highlighted the mounting disappointment surrounding the season's outset as a significant factor in the decision.

This managerial change marks a pivotal moment for the club, as they seek fresh leadership to reverse their fortunes and climb the league standings, demonstrating newfound ambition and urgency.

