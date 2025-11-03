Triumphant End to Neetu David's Tenure as India Clinches Cricket World Cup Glory

In a fitting conclusion to Neetu David's five-year tenure as chief selector, the Indian women's cricket team clinched the ODI World Cup on home soil, putting to rest years of near-misses on the global stage. The squad, selected by David and her team, displayed resilience and teamwork, overcoming criticism to secure a highly anticipated victory.

David, speaking to PTI, credited the successful campaign to the squad's veteran leadership, the blending of young talents, and the unwavering support from the coaching staff. Under the guidance of head coach Amol Mujumdar, the team achieved a harmonious synergy akin to the era of Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, cultivating a culture of backing young players alongside seasoned professionals.

The triumph has set a promising future for Indian women's cricket, with emerging talents like Kranti Goud and Pratika Rawal shining in the World Cup. As the team transitions, the focus will be on broadening the fast bowler pool and honing leg-spinners, while the domestic circuits provide a wealth of batting prospects. The victory is a pivotal moment, signaling India's potential to dominate the cricketing world.