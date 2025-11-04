Fiorentina's Turbulent Turn: Coach Stefano Pioli Fired Amid Serie A Struggles

In a decisive move, Fiorentina dismissed Stefano Pioli as head coach following a string of winless matches in Serie A. The announcement followed Fiorentina's narrow 1-0 defeat against Lecce, leaving the Tuscan team perilously close to relegation.

Daniele Galloppa will temporarily guide the squad, starting with the afternoon's training. Pioli's dismissal comes amidst a broader shake-up, echoing the departure of sporting director Daniele Prade over the weekend.

Despite recent successes in the Conference League, Fiorentina's domestic performance has faltered. Pioli, a former title-winning coach with AC Milan, now faces a daunting future after stints with top European clubs.

