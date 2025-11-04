Left Menu

Cricket Legacy: Sean Williams Steps Away Amidst Rehabilitation

Zimbabwean cricket veteran Sean Williams, at 39, enters a drug rehabilitation program, leading to the non-renewal of his contract with Zimbabwe Cricket. Acknowledged for his contributions since 2005, Williams' career faces a pause amid challenges paralleling teammate Brendan Taylor's past struggles with addiction and anti-corruption violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:56 IST
Sean Williams

Zimbabwe's cricket all-rounder, Sean Williams, has seen his professional ties with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) severed as he embarks on a drug rehabilitation journey. Known as one of the nation's greatest cricketers, Williams' contract will lapse at the end of December and won't be renewed, ZC confirmed on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, whose international career started in 2005, stepped down from the Zimbabwean squad during the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare, along with several previous tours. After an internal inquiry regarding his absences, Williams revealed his battle with drug addiction, voluntarily entering rehabs, ZC's statement disclosed.

Williams' retreat comes as Brendan Taylor, his longtime peer, rejoined the national team following a 3.5-year suspension over anti-corruption code breaches, and a stint in rehabilitation due to admitted cocaine use. ZC praised Williams' two-decade-long impact on Zimbabwean cricket, acknowledging his significant role in key moments and wishing him strength in recovery and future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

