Ultimate Ashes Squad Surprises as Labuschagne Rejoins Australia

Marnus Labuschagne makes a comeback to the Australian cricket squad for the Ashes series against England, providing an experienced boost after missing out on the West Indies tour due to a lapse in form. His recent performances in first-class matches have impressed selectors.

Opening batter Jake Weatherald is a potential debutant for the Perth match from November 21-25. Weatherald, who topped the Sheffield Shield scores last summer, is vying for an opening spot alongside Usman Khawaja.

Steve Smith steps in as captain with regular skipper Pat Cummins out due to a back issue. The squad sees a strong pace lineup with Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, as well as fresh potential from Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott. Selectors are keenly observing Cameron Green's return to bowling to finalize the team composition.

