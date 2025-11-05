Left Menu

Ultimate Ashes Squad Surprises as Labuschagne Rejoins Australia

Marnus Labuschagne returns to Australia's cricket squad for the Ashes series against England. After missing the West Indies series, his form has improved. Jake Weatherald may debut. Steve Smith leads in Pat Cummins' absence. Selectors monitor Cameron Green's fitness as the team prepares for the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:23 IST
Ultimate Ashes Squad Surprises as Labuschagne Rejoins Australia
Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne makes a comeback to the Australian cricket squad for the Ashes series against England, providing an experienced boost after missing out on the West Indies tour due to a lapse in form. His recent performances in first-class matches have impressed selectors.

Opening batter Jake Weatherald is a potential debutant for the Perth match from November 21-25. Weatherald, who topped the Sheffield Shield scores last summer, is vying for an opening spot alongside Usman Khawaja.

Steve Smith steps in as captain with regular skipper Pat Cummins out due to a back issue. The squad sees a strong pace lineup with Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, as well as fresh potential from Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott. Selectors are keenly observing Cameron Green's return to bowling to finalize the team composition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Beawar-Pindwara Highway: SUV Catches Fire

Tragic Collision on Beawar-Pindwara Highway: SUV Catches Fire

 India
2
Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

Tragedy on Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh

 Global
3
Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

Tragic Misstep: Passengers Hit by Train in Chunar

 India
4
Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

Massive Electoral Roll Update Underway in West Bengal After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025