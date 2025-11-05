Kylian Mbappe Faces Frustration at Anfield Again
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe faced another disappointing night at Anfield as Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory in the Champions League. Despite his exceptional form this season, Mbappe was unable to make a significant impact against Liverpool's defense and struggled to find the target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Real Madrid's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, encountered yet another challenging night at Anfield as Liverpool emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in the latest Champions League clash.
Mbappe, renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, seemed less effective against Liverpool's defense, failing to make a mark that matched his season-long performance.
The French forward, an aspirant for the Ballon d'Or, managed only three attempts without troubling the target, as Liverpool's strategic focus on neutralizing his threat paid dividends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WAFCON Expansion: Bigger Stage for African Women's Football
Spain vs England: A Clash of Women's Football Titans in 2027 World Cup Qualifiers
Tragedy Strikes Serbian Football: Coach Mladen Zizovic Dies During Match
Trent Alexander-Arnold's Emotional Return to Anfield: A Tale of Mixed Feelings
Kolkata Police Crack Down on Football Match-Fixing Scandal