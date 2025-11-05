Kylian Mbappe Faces Frustration at Anfield Again

Real Madrid's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, encountered yet another challenging night at Anfield as Liverpool emerged victorious with a 1-0 win in the latest Champions League clash.

Mbappe, renowned for his goal-scoring prowess, seemed less effective against Liverpool's defense, failing to make a mark that matched his season-long performance.

The French forward, an aspirant for the Ballon d'Or, managed only three attempts without troubling the target, as Liverpool's strategic focus on neutralizing his threat paid dividends.

(With inputs from agencies.)