Pakistan Edges South Africa in Thrilling Return to Faisalabad

Pakistan secured a nail-biting victory over South Africa in their ODI series opener in Faisalabad, marking the return of international cricket there after 17 years. South Africa, despite a steady start, faltered in the late game, allowing Pakistan to clinch the win with just two wickets to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faisalabad | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
After a 17-year absence, international cricket returned to Faisalabad as Pakistan claimed a thrilling two-wicket victory over South Africa in the ODI series opener. The match witnessed a tense finale, with Pakistan's tailenders persevering to surpass South Africa's 263 runs in the last over, despite spirited resistance.

Young debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius, alongside veteran Quinton de Kock marked South Africa's innings, scoring key half-centuries. However, they couldn't withstand Pakistan's spinners, who dismantled the middle and lower order, stalling the visitors at crucial moments.

Pakistan's chase was propelled by Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan, with the duo stabilizing the innings after an early wobble. Their partnership became pivotal in achieving the target as South Africa's bowling attack tired, failing to maintain pressure in the waning overs.

